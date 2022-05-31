Biden says fighting inflation is his top economic priority. The public isn’t buying it

It’s a big economic day at the White House: President Biden met with Fed Chair Jerome Powell and he penned a Wall Street Journal op-ed touting his economic record (8.3 million jobs created) while detailing his plan to fight inflation.

“The most important thing we can do now to transition from rapid recovery to stable, steady growth is to bring inflation down. That is why I have made tackling inflation my top economic priority,” Biden wrote.

There’s just one problem for the president: The American public isn’t buying Biden’s pitch on the economy and inflation — at least not yet.

In this month’s earlier NBC News poll, just 33 percent of adults said they approved of Biden’s job handling the economy, and only 23 percent said they approved his handling of the cost of living.

What’s more, 65 percent of Americans said that their family’s income was falling behind the cost of living.

And that includes 71 percent of Republican respondents, 61 percent of independents and 57 percent of Democrats.

NBC News poll

The NBC News poll was conducted May 5-7, 9-10 of 1,000 adults, and it has an overall margin of error of plus-minus 3.1 percentage points.