Biden could have tough case to make for more Ukraine aid

President Joe Biden is expected to tout the United States' support for Ukraine in Tuesday's State of the Union address, but Americans are divided over whether the country should be granted more aid.

The latest national NBC News poll finds Americans evenly split on the issue, with 49% saying Congress should provide more funding and weapons for Ukraine amid its war with Russia, and 47% saying Congress should not.

The survey finds more support for aid among Democrats. Two-thirds of Democrats say Congress should provide more aid, while 47% of independents say the same. Just 32% of Republicans say Congress should do so.

Americans also differ on their views of additional Ukraine aid based on their age and education levels.

Older Americans are more likely to support more funding and weapons, with 61% of adults ages 65 years-old and over, and 50% of adults ages 50-64, supporting more aid. Adults ages 35-49 have the lowest level of support at 41%, while 45% of those ages 19-34 support more aid.

Highly educated Americans are also more likely to say Congress should provide more aid to Ukraine, with 63% of those with post-graduate degrees and 59% of those with college degrees voicing support. Americans with a high school education or less voice the highest level of opposition to additional aid, with 55% saying Congress should not provide more funding and weapons.

Congress has already allocated billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine, which has been at war since Russia invaded the country nearly one year ago. Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova, who attended last year’s State of the Union address, is also expected to attend Tuesday's speech.

The NBC News poll was conducted Jan. 20-24 of 1,000 adults — 823 reached by cell phone — and has an overall margin of error of plus-minus 3.1 percentage points.