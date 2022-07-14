IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the Press Blog

From the journalists at NBC News and the NBC News Political Unit

President Joe Biden attends a press conference at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on March 24, 2022.
President Joe Biden attends a press conference at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels, on March 24, 2022.Zheng Huansong / Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images file

Biden's approval ratings hit all-time lows in CNBC poll

The president's approval rating has fallen to 36% in new survey.

By Mark Murray


A new CNBC poll, conducted by the same polling firms that helm the NBC News poll, finds President Joe Biden’s overall approval rating sinking to 36% among all adults, while his approval rating for handling the economy has fallen to 30% — both all-time lows for the president in CNBC polling. 

What’s more, Biden’s ratings are lower than the worst scores ever for Donald Trump (37% job rating, 41% economic handling) or Barack Obama (41% job rating, 37% economic handling) during the entire course of their presidencies, according to both the CNBC and NBC surveys. 

The new CNBC poll also shows just 11% of Americans believing the economy is either “excellent” (1%) or “good” (10%), compared with a combined 88% who say it’s “only fair” (30%) or “poor” (58%). 

Additionally, 22% say the economy will get better in the next year, another 22% say it will stay the same and 52% think it will get worse. 

These rough numbers for Biden — as well as pessimistic attitudes about the economy — come as the U.S. economy continues to add hundreds of thousands of jobs each month, plus as the unemployment rate has declined below 4.0%. But they also come as inflation increased by 9.1% over the past year, according to the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. 

The CNBC poll was conducted July 7-10, and has an overall margin of error of plus-minus 3.5 percentage points.

Mark Murray

Mark Murray is a senior political editor at NBC News.