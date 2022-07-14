Biden's approval ratings hit all-time lows in CNBC poll

A new CNBC poll, conducted by the same polling firms that helm the NBC News poll, finds President Joe Biden’s overall approval rating sinking to 36% among all adults, while his approval rating for handling the economy has fallen to 30% — both all-time lows for the president in CNBC polling.

What’s more, Biden’s ratings are lower than the worst scores ever for Donald Trump (37% job rating, 41% economic handling) or Barack Obama (41% job rating, 37% economic handling) during the entire course of their presidencies, according to both the CNBC and NBC surveys.

The new CNBC poll also shows just 11% of Americans believing the economy is either “excellent” (1%) or “good” (10%), compared with a combined 88% who say it’s “only fair” (30%) or “poor” (58%).

Additionally, 22% say the economy will get better in the next year, another 22% say it will stay the same and 52% think it will get worse.

These rough numbers for Biden — as well as pessimistic attitudes about the economy — come as the U.S. economy continues to add hundreds of thousands of jobs each month, plus as the unemployment rate has declined below 4.0%. But they also come as inflation increased by 9.1% over the past year, according to the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The CNBC poll was conducted July 7-10, and has an overall margin of error of plus-minus 3.5 percentage points.