Biden’s job rating drops to new all-time low in latest poll

A new poll from Quinnipiac University finds just 31% of Americans approving of President Joe Biden’s job, which represents Biden’s all-time low rating in the survey. The president's disapproval rating was at 60% in the poll.

Inside those numbers, only 29% of whites, 23% of independents, 21% of those ages 18-34 and 19% of Latinos give the president a thumbs-up.

By contrast, 71% of Democrats and 61% of Black respondents approve of Biden’s job — but both percentages are well below where a politically healthy Democratic president would be.

Biden gets his highest ratings on the coronavirus pandemic (50% approve of his handling of the issue) and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (40%), while his lowest ratings come on the economy (28%) and responding to gun violence (32%).

But it’s just not Biden who gets low marks in this poll. Only 23% of respondents approve how congressional Republicans are doing their job, and only 30% approve of the job that congressional Democrats are doing.

And just 37% approve of the U.S. Supreme Court’s job while Donald Trump’s favorable/unfavorable rating in the poll (37% positive, 55% negative) is almost identical to Biden’s score (35% positive, 58% negative)

As for Biden, Trump and 2024, only 32% of Americans — but 69% of Republicans — say they’d like to see Trump run for president in the next cycle, while 24% of all respondents — and just 40% of Democrats — want Biden to run again.

A plurality of Americans, by a 48%-44% margin, believe Trump committed a crime in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, and 45% say the former president bears “a lot” of responsibility for the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, while 16% say he bears “some responsibility” and a combined 36% say he bears “not much” responsibility or none at all.

Finally, looking ahead to November’s midterm elections, 45% of registered voters say they want the Democratic Party to control the U.S. House of Representatives, versus 44% who want Republicans in charge. This is a shift from Quinnipiac’s June poll, which found Republicans with a 5-point lead on this question, 46%-41%.

The Quinnipiac poll was conducted July 14-18 of 1,523 adults, and it has an overall margin of error of plus-minus 2.5 percentage points. The margin of error among the 1,367 registered voters is plus-minus 2.7 percentage points.