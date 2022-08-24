IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

People demonstrate outside of the White House staff entrance
People demonstrate outside of the White House staff entrance to demand that President Biden cancel student loan debt in Washington, D.C. on July 27.Jemal Countess / Getty Images for We, The 45 Million file

Biden’s move to cancel some student debt is popular

But its popularity ranks in the middle of pack of 25 different issues the NBC News poll has tested.

By Mark Murray


The good news for President Joe Biden and Democrats: His newly announced plan to forgive up to $10,000-$20,000 in college student debt is popular. 

The bad news: It’s not as popular as other initiatives he’s undertaken, including the bipartisan infrastructure legislation and reducing health costs. 

And it doesn’t come close in popularity to the other issue that’s been dominating Democratic campaigns lately: abortion rights. 

In March and May of this year, the NBC News poll tested the popularity of 25 issues. 

And the poll found 46% of voters saying they’d more likely to support a candidate who wanted to cancel some student-loan debt, versus 33% who would be less likely to support that candidate. 

As the chart below demonstrates, that issue ranks in the middle of the pack of the 25 different issues that the poll tested. 

Mark Murray

Mark Murray is a senior political editor at NBC News.