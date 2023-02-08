IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Image: State of the Union
President Biden delivers the State of the Union address in Washington on Tuesday. Susan Walsh / AP

Biden's State of the Union by the numbers

Biden spoke for 73 minutes, his longest address to Congress.

By Ben Kamisar and Julia Jester

President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday was the longest speech he has delivered to Congress.

Here are some of the numbers about the speech that stood out the most:

  • 73 minutes: The length of Biden's speech, which is the longest he has delivered to Congress. But it is not in the top five longest State of the Union addresses.
  • 21: How many times Biden said the word "folks," a colloquialism the president often uses in addresses.
  • 12: The number of times Biden said "finish the job," a phrase peppered throughout his speech as he sets up his likely re-election campaign.
  • 40: How many times Speaker Kevin McCarthy applauded the president, including 16 standing ovations. Multiple standing ovations came as Biden addressed the recent killing of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers.
