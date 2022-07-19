Bill de Blasio drops House bid, says voters 'are looking for another option.'

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is ending his Congressional bid, he announced Tuesday on social media.

"It’s clear to me that, when it comes to this congressional district, people are looking for another option and I respect that. I just want to say: I love the people of this city, I really want to keep serving, and I’m going to find a different way to serve," he said in a video posted to Twitter.

Adding that "this is not going to work out," de Blasio thanked his supporters.

"I’m feeling a lot of gratitude, I’m also recognizing: I made mistakes, I want to do better in the future, I want to learn from those mistakes.”

There are still a significant number of candidates running for this deep-blue seat, a seat left open after the state's last-minute redistricting scramble, that makes up parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn.

The remaining candidates include City Councilmember Carlina Rivera, former impeachment attorney Dan Goldman, state Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou, current Rep. Mondaire Jones, former Rep. Elizabeth Holtzman and state Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon.