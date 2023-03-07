'Boy Meets World' actor Ben Savage to run for Congress

Ben Savage, the former child actor who broke out on the 1990s sitcom "Boy Meets World," is running for Congress.

Running to fill the seat vacated by California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff in the Los Angeles area — covering the northwestern part of Hollywood just outside of Topanga State Park — Savage made the announcement on social media, calling himself "a proud Californian, union member and longtime resident" of the district.

"I firmly believe in standing up for what is right, ensuring equality and expanding opportunities for all," Savage wrote.

"I’m running for Congress because it’s time to restore faith in government by offering reasonable, innovative and compassionate solutions to our country’s most pressing issues."

It's not Savage's first political bid, as he ran for a spot on West Hollywood's City Council in 2022 but finished in seventh place in a race where the top three won spots.

With Schiff looking for a promotion to the Senate, the open seat is expected to draw a handful of candidates (largely on the Democratic side in a district that President Joe Biden won by 46%, per The Daily Kos).

Candidates who have already filed include Assemblywoman Laura Friedman, Los Angeles Board of Education member Nick Melvoin state Sen. Anthony Portatino, West Hollywood Mayor Sepi Shyne and former Los Angeles city attorney Michael Feuer. Maebe A. Girl, a transgender and nonbinary politician who advanced to the general election in the district but lost big to Schiff last cycle, is also running.