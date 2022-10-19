Brad Raffensperger: 'I'm going to buck my own party if I have to'

With early voting underway, Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger tells Meet the Press Now that he remains committed to ensuring free and fair elections in the state of Georgia, even if it means going against his party.

“I’m going to stand for the rule of law, and I’m going to buck my own party if I have to,” Raffensperger, who is on the ballot himself as he runs for re-election, said Wednesday. “This should not be a partisan job. This is an impartial job. I am making sure that we have honest and fair elections for everyone. And that’s so important to me, and it should be so important to every American.”

Raffensperger has been dealing with fallout from false claims of voter fraud since the 2020 election. He testified before the January 6 committee in June standing by the election results, but election denialism continues to remain at the forefront throughout races across the state.

“They dealt with me professionally. And they asked good questions,” Raffensperger said of the committee, “I wanted to share what happened in Georgia, because there’s so much misinformation.”

With early voting well underway in Georgia, Raffensperger says poll worker availability is still tight in some areas.

“We’ve got it covered, but it’s tight. And some places a little bit tighter than others,” he said. “There’s not a lot of people sitting on the bench waiting to come out in reserve.”

Raffensperger continues to lead his Democratic opponent, Bee Nguyen, by over 10 percentage points, 48% to 34% according to the latest Atlanta Journal Constitution poll.