Brandon Presley launches first TV ad in race for Mississippi governor

Mississippi Democrat Brandon Presley released the first TV ad of his campaign for governor Tuesday, highlighting his upbringing and values instilled in him by his mother, which he said inspired him to run for office.

The 60-second ad tells the story of Presley’s mother, who continued to ‘’work hard to provide for their family” despite working in a sewing factory with arthritis.

Presley’s new ad is part of a $161,000 ad buy, according to the ad tracking firm AdImpact.

In the ad, Presley says he wants to help families like the one he grew up in with policies including expanding Medicaid coverage, cutting car tag fees in half, and eliminating the grocery tax.

Reeves, the Republican incumbent, has dominated the airwaves in the race for Governor, spending nearly $1.6 million on ads while Presley has spent just $27,000, per AdImpact.

Mississippi has not been led by a Democrat since 2004, though some Democrats think Presley could be the strongest candidate they’ve put forth in years.

Presley who is a relative of Elvis Presley through his grandfather, finished off the TV ad circling back to his background.

“I’ll never forget who I am, where I came from, or who sent me,” he says in the ad.