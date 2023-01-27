Porter vs. Schiff pits two top fundraisers against each other in California Senate race

California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff's decision to jump into his state's Senate race means that the race will feature two of the best fundraisers in the entire House of Representatives.

Schiff raised $24.5 million for his 2022 re-election (through late November), more than all but three members of the House. The only House candidate who raised more for their re-election than Schiff did — not including then-House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy — was fellow California Democratic Rep. Katie Porter, who is also running in the Senate race.

Porter raised $25.7 million for her 2022 House bid, more than every member but McCarthy (leadership also fundraises for many different committees, not just for their own re-election).

While Senate races usually require far more resources than a House race, Porter and Schiff's clear fundraising chops will likely serve them well in a state as large (read: expensive both to campaign and run ads in) as California.

And it's possible even more candidates will jump in. California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein hasn't announced whether she'll run again, and other lawmakers, including Reps. Barbara Lee and Ro Khana, are eying bids too.