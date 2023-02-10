California Democrat Barbara Lee expected to announce Senate bid later this month

California Democratic Congresswoman Barbara Lee is planning to announce her Senate run by the end of this month, a source familiar confirms to NBC News.

Her entry into the race would be pegged to Black History Month, a reminder that — if elected — Lee would be the only Black woman serving in the U.S. Senate since former California Senator Kamala Harris left to be Vice President.

The news comes as two of her House colleagues — Reps. Adam Schiff and Katie Porter — have already announced. Schiff is a prolific fundraiser and favorite of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (who said she would endorse him if Sen. Dianne Feinstein retires), while Porter has notched the endorsement of Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

The Washington Post first reported on Lee's potential timeline.

Feinstein still has not officially said whether or not she will run for re-election in 2024, but the 89-year-old had just $10,000 in her campaign account at the end of 2022.