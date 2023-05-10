Cameron still 'honored' by Trump endorsement after sexual assault verdict

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron leaned into his support from former President Donald Trump in a debate ahead of the state's GOP gubernatorial primary -- hours after Trump was found liable for sexually assaulting a writer in the 1990s.

Asked about the verdict during Tuesday's debate aired by local news affiliates, Cameron said he was "honored" to have Trump's backing and went on to criticize the Manhattan District Attorney prosecuting Trump in an unrelated case to accuse him of weaponizing the judicial system against Trump.

"I don't know the specifics of the civil complaint, and I understand it was something that involved something 30 years ago. but I'm honored to have President Trump's endorsement," he said.

“He has endorsed my campaign for governor. He is a fighter, and I am a fighter, and I’m going to continue to fight for the working women and men of this Commonwealth,” Cameron continued.

Trump backed Cameron's gubernatorial campaign last year, an alliance the Republican has pointed to as he looks to win next week's GOP primary.