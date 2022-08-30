Candidates backed by Warren, Sanders found primary success 

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., tested their sway in the Democratic Party in several primaries this year, and a majority of their preferred candidates prevailed.

Of the 31 candidates Warren has endorsed in statewide or congressional races, 21 have won their primaries. And 15 of the 22 contenders that had Sanders’ backing won their primaries. Three of Warren’s endorsed candidates are facing primaries next month in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

The two progressive leaders, both potential 2024 contenders should President Joe Biden not seek a second term, did have some overlap in their endorsements, backing 11 of the same candidates, nine of whom won their primaries.

Sanders and Warren particularly showed their influence in open seat races, where 10 of Warren’s endorsed candidates prevailed, and eight of Sanders’ candidates won the Democratic nomination.

While Warren and Sanders also both endorsed challengers taking on Democratic lawmakers, only a few who had Warren’s endorsement were successful.

Jamie McLeod Skinner defeated Democratic Rep. Kurt Schrader in Oregon’s 5th District. And two Democratic lawmakers backed by Warren — Lucy McBath of Georgia and Jerry Nadler of New York — defeated fellow House members in their primaries after redistricting forced multiple lawmakers into the same districts.

Both Warren and Sanders mainly took sides in races the Cook Political Report rates Solidly Democratic. A majority of Warren’s preferred candidates — 17 out of the 31 endorsements — were in Solidly Democratic races. And 15 of Sanders’ 22 endorsements came in Democratic contests, mainly in deep blue House districts and in Vermont’s Senate race, where Sanders backed Democratic Rep. Peter Welch.