Candidates release dueling TV ads in Kentucky governor's race

Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and his GOP opponent, state Attorney General Daniel Cameron, released dueling TV ads on Wednesday as the governor's race continues to heat up on the airwaves.

Beshear and Cameron will face off in November in potentially the most competitive governor's race this year. And the latest ads underscore where each party is going on offense — and defense.

Cameron's latest ad criticizes Beshear’s veto of restrictions on transgender youth (which the GOP legislature passed over his objections anyways) and argues he “sided with transgender protesters over protecting kids.”

Meanwhile, Beshear’s new ad counters GOP attacks focused on crime, featuring a current and former sheriff.

"Cameron’s attacks on Gov. Beshear are wrong," Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt says directly into the camera. "Andy Beshear is the best governor for law enforcement in my lifetime."

Beshear is running for a second term in a state Trump won by 26 percentage points in 2020. Trump has endorsed Cameron in the race.