Cheney launches New Hampshire TV ad slashing Trump

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Liz Cheney isn’t a presidential candidate — at least not yet. But the former Wyoming congresswoman launched her first TV ad of the 2024 election cycle in New Hampshire on Tuesday, warning voters of the “risk” of a second Donald Trump presidency.

“Donald Trump is a risk America can never take again,” Cheney narrates in the 60-second ad funded by her political organization, Great Task PAC.

Cheney does not appear on camera in the ad, but with footage of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol playing, she continues, “Donald Trump is the only president in American history who has refused to guarantee the peaceful transfer of power … There has never been a greater dereliction of duty by any president.”

Airing in New Hampshire, the first GOP primary state, the ad will coincide with the former president’s televised town hall on Wednesday at Saint Anselm College, just outside of Manchester.

Cheney was the No. 3 Republican in the House but was booted from her party leadership position by colleagues in 2021 after repeated criticism of Trump following her vote to impeach him in January of that year. Then, Cheney lost her seat in 2022 to Trump-backed Republican primary challenger Harriet Hageman.

Cheney previewed her ongoing efforts to prevent Trump’s potential political resurrection in her concession speech after losing last August’s primary.

“This fight is not over — it may take many years,” Cheney said. “For anyone wondering about my own future, let me say this: I will do everything in my power to make sure Donald Trump is never again near the Oval Office.”

The former vice chairwoman of the January 6th Select Committee in the House has not ruled out her own presidential run, though she has made no public moves to suggest she is looking to mount a campaign.

Cheney announced last month that she will release a memoir in November called “Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning.” She is also presently teaching at the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics as a professor of practice.

In the 2022 midterm elections, Cheney’s group financed a $500,000 ad buy targeting Arizona’s Kari Lake and Mark Finchem, the Republican nominees for governor and secretary of state who repeatedly said they would not have certified President Joe Biden’s 2020 win in Arizona. Both candidates lost their elections.