Cheney's Wyoming House primary draws more than $5 mil in ad spending

It's primary day in Wyoming and the more than $5 million spent on the airwaves in the race through Monday, per AdImpact, makes it the 25th most expensive House race over that span.

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney’s campaign spent more than any other advertiser, $2.2 million. But on top of challenger Harriett Hageman’s $1 million, two allied groups pitched in to close the gap: Wyoming Values, which spent $875,000, and Club for Growth Action spent $305,000. Wyoming Values' top donor as of late July has been Lynn Friess, an author whose late husband, Foster, is one of the most famous Republican donors in the state.

A recent poll from the University of Wyoming found Hageman leading Cheney by 29% — 57% to 28%.