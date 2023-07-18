Chris Sununu is supportive of No Labels but says he wouldn’t endorse their ticket in 2024

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has been supportive of the idea of a No Labels presidential ticket in 2024. He just won’t endorse it.

Asked by NBC News on Monday whether he would consider endorsing a third-party No Labels ticket, the Trump-critical Republican replied, “No, I’m a Republican!”

Sununu, who has not yet announced whether he will run for a fifth two-year term as governor in 2024, also said he has not had any conversations with No Labels about being on its potential ticket.

The governor answered reporter questions during an impromptu gaggle before the No Labels event. He said he thinks No Labels could be a viable ticket in New Hampshire and nationally, adding that the organization is trying to “fill that void” for voters who might not be enthused about a rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

“They are going to try,” he said of No Labels.

The organization held its campaign-style event Monday in the Granite State, which has been the host of the first-in-the-nation primary since 1920. “It’s very interesting that they’re launching everything here. They know this is where the conversation is gonna be and they want to be part of this,” Sununu said.