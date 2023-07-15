Christie campaign raised $1.65 million in 25 days to close out second quarter

Chris Christie's presidential campaign will report raising $1.65 million in the second quarter, which included the former New Jersey governor's first 25 days in the 2024 campaign.

The campaign has $1.59 million cash on hand and no debt. And it's touting support from more than 40,000 donors so far across all 50 states. Sources familiar with Christie's 2016 campaign noted that it attracted 16,000 donors over the course of the entire campaign.

“In 25 days, the Christie campaign is building a strong foundation with small-dollar donors, industry leaders and familiar faces in the Republican Party,” said adviser Maria Comella.

In addition, the super PAC aligned with Christie, Tell It Like It Is PAC, said it raised nearly $5.9 million between the former governor's campaign announcement on June 6 and the close of the second quarter on June 30.

"This is just a starting point, and we’re confident our donor base will grow as the governor’s message of moving the Republican Party forward continues to take hold," super PAC chairman Bill Palatucci said.

The Christie campaign also highlighted a number of notable donors who have given support so far, including several — former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour and Kentucky Republican donors Kelly and Joe Craft — who have also given support to former Vice President Mike Pence.

Among the other donors backing Christie are former Republican National Committee chair Ken Mehlman, investor and former Trump White House communications director-turned-Trump critic Anthony Scaramucci, Country First PAC (the political vehicle for former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger), KKR chairman Henry Kravis, former GOP Rep. Tom MacArthur and longtime GOP donors Bobbie and Bill Kilberg.