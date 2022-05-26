Club for Growth launches new ad in Nevada Senate contest

Club for Growth Action has launched a TV ad attacking former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt’s opponent in the GOP Senate primary, with just over two weeks until the state’s June 14 contest.

The 30-second spot attacks Army veteran Sam Brown for running for a state House seat in Texas in 2014. Brown, who was severely burned during an IED attack in Afghanistan, has pitched himself as a political outsider.

“Sam Brown served with honor,” a narrator says in the ad. “But in Texas, he proved he’s a politician.”

Brown slammed the group’s involvement in the race in a Wednesday night statement, saying “Desperate D.C. PACs are trying to influence Nevadans’ votes by attacking me and my family. But Nevadans’ votes are not for sale. This is a campaign powered by the people — for Nevada, for America, and for the Constitution. We have the momentum. We will not be stopped.”

So far the Club has reserved $839,000 in airtime through the June 14 primary. Brown has reserved nearly $1.1 million while Laxalt has reserved $728,000.

Laxalt also launched a new TV ad this week featuring former President Donald Trump speaking directly to the camera, explaining his endorsement of Laxalt, who co-chaired Trump’s campaign in Nevada in 2020 and led the campaign’s effort to challenge the state’s election results.

“I learned that when the going gets tough, some Republicans just run for the hills. As president, I learned who to count on in the fight to save our great country and there’s no one more trustworthy in Nevada than Adam Laxalt,” Trump says in the ad.

Trump quickly endorsed Laxalt after he jumped in the race to take on Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in August. But that hasn’t deterred Brown. He's kept pace with Laxalt’s fundraising, but Brown has spent more of his campaign funds.

As of March 31, Laxalt had raised $4.3 million and his campaign had $2.2 million on hand. Brown had raised $3.2 million, but had just $680,000 left in his campaign account.