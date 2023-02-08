Comer open to talks on police reform and immigration after Biden State of the Union speech

House Oversight Committee chair James Comer, R-Ky., suggested an openness to a bipartisan agreement on police reform and immigration in an interview following President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Comer said there needs to be “more transparency” surrounding police officers, and he is “always for reform.”

“I think if we want to have police reform. We have to look where there’s bipartisan agreement where we can actually make a difference,” Comer said. “And certainly, we need to have data on these police officers because there is a high turnover rate among police officers and they do move around a lot, so we need to be able to share information better."

Comer also signaled openness to work across the aisle on immigration but stopped short of offering a pathway to citizenship.

“People realize that we have a crisis at the southern border, so there would certainly be bipartisan support to try to find a way,” Comer said. "Citizenship is where things get trickier.”

Comer said Biden's accusation that some Republicans were looking to sunset Medicare and Social Security was “inappropriate.” He cast criticism on members of his own party after some GOP members were heard on the House floor yelling, “liar."

“I wish that everyone would respect the decorum and let the President speak,” Comer said, “people are passionate, it’s tough.”