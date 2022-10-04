IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

A rally organized by Mi Familia Vota in Las Vegas in 2020.Melina Mara / The Washington Post via Getty Images file

Comparing Latino voters with the electorate at large

NBC/Telemundo poll finds Latinos are younger, more liberal than general voting population

By Mark Murray and Alexandra Marquez

Latinos are younger, more liberal and less likely to be evangelical Christians than the general voting population, according to the results from the most recent NBC News/Telemundo poll of the Latino electorate.  

When it comes to the demographics, 38% of Latino voters are ages 18-34, versus 25% in the most recent national NBC News poll of all registered voters. 

Twenty-seven percent of Latino voters hold a college degree, compared with 38% of all registered voters. And 20% of Latino voters say they are evangelical or fundamentalist in religion, versus 25% of all national voters from the Sept. 2022 NBC News poll. 

On the politics, 33% of Latinos are liberal (versus 27% of all voters), 31% are conservative (versus 37%), and 51% approve of President Joe Biden’s job performance (versus 45% nationally). 

