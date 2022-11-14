Congressman-elect Nickel dodges support for Pelosi

After eking out a victory in battleground North Carolina’s 13th district, Congressman-elect Wiley Nickel credited his moderate approach for his win over 27-year-old Trump endorsee, Bo Hines, but dodged outright support for Democratic leaders including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“I really just want to see what happens before I make decisions because there’s a chance neither of them could be people that are on the ballot or be part of a leadership race,” Congressman-elect Wiley Nickel said on Meet the Press Now.

Nickel sidestepped whether Democrats should have put more effort into Democratic Senate candidate, Cheri Beasley, who lost her race against Republican Ted Budd.

“She ran a great race. I just know from my race, Cheri Beasley was very helpful. She got a lot of people out to vote, she ran a passionate campaign,” Nickel said, “I give her a lot of credit.”

Nickel believes his moderate approach to issues like abortion rights set him apart from more extremist candidates within the Republican Party.

“Republicans and independents made their voices heard in a way that I think you’re seeing in my district and so many others where we have far right extremists that were just way out of step,” Nickel said, “If you want to move bills, you’ve got to come to the center.”

Control of the House is still unclear as votes continued be counted in key races.