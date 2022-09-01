The conservative Congressional Leadership Fund, a group aligned with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, is out with three new ads this week attacking Reps. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., and Jahana Hayes, D-Conn.

In Connecticut's 5th District, the group has two ads. One calls out "Washington" saying it's "out of touch, doesn't listen."

The ad backs Hayes' Republican opponent, former State Sen. George Logan.

"We need someone on our side. George Logan, he's an engineer, a small business owner, husband, father, son of immigrants," the narrator in the ad says.

The second ad blasts Hayes, calling her "out of touch."

"Jayana Hayes wasted hundreds of millions that went to pet projects for the elite, while the rest of us paid the price," a narrator tells viewers, citing Hayes' vote on the American Rescue Plan, a Covid relief bill passed in 2021.

Hayes is seeking her third term in this district and the non-partisan Cook Political Report rates this race, "Lean Democratic."

In Michigan, CLF is out with one ad in the state's 7th District, calling Slotkin a "weak partisan."

"Elissa Slotkin talks big ... but folds every time," a narrator in the ad tells viewers."

He adds, "She's voted with Biden 100%, didn't stand up once."

Like Hayes, Slotkin is seeking a third term in Congress and is facing Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett in November. The Cook Political Report rates the race as "Toss Up."