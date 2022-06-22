Crab cakes and ads: Democratic spending ramps up in Md. ahead of primary

With less than a month ahead of Maryland's Democratic gubernatorial primary election, candidates are ramping up their presence on airwaves across the state.

So far, former nonprofit executive Wes Moore has spent the most on ads, dropping more than $1.9 million so far, according to AdImpact, an ad tracking firm.

His latest ad highlights his plan to tackle disparities in education access across the state.

"For too long our students have been promised an equal opportunity, but politicians have failed them," Moore says in the ad.

"My plan tackles these disparities in education," he adds.

Coming up just behind him in spending is state Comptroller Peter Franchot, who has spent over $1 million on the airwaves.

In recent ads, he and his running mate, Monique Anderson-Walker, a former Prince George's County Council Member, highlight their plans to build wealth in minority communities.

"Together, we'll focus on better wages, minority business opportunities and financial literacy," Anderson-Walker tells viewers in an ad.

Former U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez rounds out the top three spenders in the primary so far, spending just under $1 million so far.

Perez has touted his work with former President Barack Obama in his ads, but more recently has taken to the airwaves to tell viewers he's from the "G.S.D wing of the Democratic party."

"What's G.S.D?" someone in the ad asks. Another person answers, "Get s--- done."

The Democratic primary is still wide open, and with just under a month to go, any of the other seven primary candidates can still catch up in spending.