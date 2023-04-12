Daniel Cameron launches first TV ad of Kentucky governor's race

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has launched his first TV ad of the governor's race, targeting the Democratic governor instead of his Republican rivals with roughly one month until the primary.

Cameron is one of the top candidates vying to take on Gov. Andy Beshear in November, but he and fellow Republicans must first compete in the May 16 primary. Cameron has former President Donald Trump's endorsement, but former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft and her allies have dominated the airwaves so far.

Cameron focused his first TV ad on his push to reopen churches amid the Covid pandemic.

"The first freedom in our constitution is the freedom of religion. But Governor Beshear ignored the constitution and shut churches down," Cameron says directly into the camera. "So I took him to court and fought to reopen churches so we could come together for worship. Kentucky deserves a governor who respects our laws and our freedoms."

Cameron's campaign made its first ad buy of the campaign on Tuesday, reserving $431,000 on the broadcast and cable airwaves over the next few weeks per AdImpact.

So far Craft and an aligned super PAC, Commonwealth PAC, have spent a combined $5.4 million on ads, far outpacing any other candidate or outside group.

Along with Cameron and Craft, other GOP candidates in the race include State Auditor Mike Harmon and state Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles.