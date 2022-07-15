Data Download: AIPAC-aligned super PAC spending big in Maryland Democratic House primary

Maryland Democrat Glenn Ivey and his allies have a 7-to-1 ad spending advantage over primary rival Donna Edwards, the former Democratic congresswoman, and her allies.

The pro-Ivey spending is largely been shouldered by the United Democracy Project, a super PAC aligned with and partially funded by the pro-Israel group AIPAC that's booked and spent $5.5 million, with an assist from the Democratic Majority for Israel PAC, which has booked and spent $400,000, per AdImpact. UDP has spent weeks blanketing the district with ads hammering Edwards by calling her first stint in Congress unproductive and antagonistic.

The progressive pro-Israel group J Street has tried to help Edwards fight back with $500,000 in ad spending, including a spot criticizing UDP for having some high-profile GOP donors and touting Edwards’ support from Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

But the pro-Edwards team has been massively outspent on the airwaves by Ivey’s side, $876,000 to $6.7 million, including ads booked through primary day on Tuesday.

It’s the latest Democratic primary upended by massive AIPAC spending — United Democracy Project has spent almost $19 million in Democratic primaries through Friday.