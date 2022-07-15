IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the Press Blog

From the journalists at NBC News and the NBC News Political Unit

Congressional candidate Glenn Ivey campaigns in District Heights, MD on June 18, 2022.
Congressional candidate Glenn Ivey campaigns in District Heights, MD on June 18, 2022.Craig Hudson for The Washington Post via Getty Images file

Data Download: AIPAC-aligned super PAC spending big in Maryland Democratic House primary

The United Democracy Project has booked and spent $5.5 million in ads boosting Maryland Democrat Glenn Ivey.

By Ben Kamisar


Maryland Democrat Glenn Ivey and his allies have a 7-to-1 ad spending advantage over primary rival Donna Edwards, the former Democratic congresswoman, and her allies.

The pro-Ivey spending is largely been shouldered by the United Democracy Project, a super PAC aligned with and partially funded by the pro-Israel group AIPAC that's booked and spent $5.5 million, with an assist from the Democratic Majority for Israel PAC, which has booked and spent $400,000, per AdImpact. UDP has spent weeks blanketing the district with ads hammering Edwards by calling her first stint in Congress unproductive and antagonistic.

The progressive pro-Israel group J Street has tried to help Edwards fight back with $500,000 in ad spending, including a spot criticizing UDP for having some high-profile GOP donors and touting Edwards’ support from Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

But the pro-Edwards team has been massively outspent on the airwaves by Ivey’s side, $876,000 to $6.7 million, including ads booked through primary day on Tuesday.

It’s the latest Democratic primary upended by massive AIPAC spending — United Democracy Project has spent almost $19 million in Democratic primaries through Friday.

Ben Kamisar

Ben Kamisar is a deputy political editor in NBC's Political Unit. 