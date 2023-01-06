Data Download: Almost all McCarthy opponents cast doubt on 2020 election

Fourteen of the 15 members-elect who voted for another speaker candidate other than Kevin McCarthy and served in Congress in 2021 voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election on Jan. 6, 2021.

Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy is the only one of the group who voted to certify that election.

The other five votes came from incoming freshmen. Four of those publicly cast doubt on the election, while 538 said that one, Oklahoma Republican Rep. Josh Brecheen, “fully denied” the legitimacy of the 2020 election to the outlet when asked.

Additionally, two of the lawmakers who voted against McCarthy — Reps. Scott Perry and Andy Biggs — had been subpoenaed by the committee investigating the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6.