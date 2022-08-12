Data Download: Democrats have planned ad spending edge in fall Senate, gubernatorial races

Democrats currently have a planned ad spending edge in Senate and gubernatorial races this fall, new data from AdImpact shows, as the fall airwaves continue to draw massive amounts of money.

As of now, there's $1.1 billion booked in political ads between Labor Day and Election Day, according to the ad-tracking firm's data.

Across the Senate map, Democrats have reserved $229 million to Republicans’ $181 million. In governor’s races, Democrats have reserved $118 million worth of airtime while Republicans have booked $66 million.

But Republicans hold the edge in planned House spending, reserving $173 million on the airwaves while Democrats have booked $159 million.

These numbers are only bound to grow as outside groups and campaigns continue to throw money at television radio and digital ads.

AdImpact just this week released updated projections for how much would be spent on ads this cycle, upping that estimate from $8.9 billion to $9.7 billion.