Data Download: Pritzker gave DGA $24 million in 2022 as group helped him in primary

New filings with the IRS show that Illinois Democratic Gov. J.B. Prizker donated $24 million to the Democratic Governors Association this year as the group waded in to help his re-election chances.

It's a massive amount of money — more than a third of the $68 million the group raised in the first two quarters of the year.

And the donation by the billionaire (who has contributed $90 million to his own campaign) to the DGA comes the same year that the group spent $19 million to help shepherd a more-conservative Republican through the GOP primary.

That strategy could result in an easier path to a general election victory for Pritzker, and fewer headaches for the DGA as it handles a broad gubernatorial battleground map this cycle.