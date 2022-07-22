IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Image: J.B. Pritzker
J.B. Pritzker speaks to a supporter on Primary Day at Manny's Deli on June 28, 2022 in Chicago, Ill.Jim Vondruska / Getty Images file

Data Download: Pritzker gave DGA $24 million in 2022 as group helped him in primary

The Democratic Governors Association spent $19 million to help boost a conservative Republican in his primary bid over the frontrunner, which could make Pritzker's general election easier.

By Ben Kamisar

New filings with the IRS show that Illinois Democratic Gov. J.B. Prizker donated $24 million to the Democratic Governors Association this year as the group waded in to help his re-election chances.

It's a massive amount of money — more than a third of the $68 million the group raised in the first two quarters of the year. 

And the donation by the billionaire (who has contributed $90 million to his own campaign) to the DGA comes the same year that the group spent $19 million to help shepherd a more-conservative Republican through the GOP primary.

That strategy could result in an easier path to a general election victory for Pritzker, and fewer headaches for the DGA as it handles a broad gubernatorial battleground map this cycle.  

Ben Kamisar

Ben Kamisar is a deputy political editor in NBC's Political Unit. 