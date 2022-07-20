Data Download: The Republicans who backed the same-sex marriage bill

Roughly one in five House Republicans voted with Democrats Tuesday to repeal the Defense of Marriage Act and codify same-sex marriage protections.

The group of 47 Republicans included some GOP leaders, such as New York’s Elise Stefanik, the No. 3 Republican in the House, and Minnesota’s Tom Emmer, who chairs the National Republican Congressional Committee. House Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry supported the measure as well.

Two other notable “yes” votes included Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, who opposed same-sex marriage when she ran unsuccessfully for Senate in 2014, and New York Rep. Lee Zeldin, who is running for governor.

The bill split the five Republicans in races the Cook Political Report rates as Toss Ups. Michigan Rep. Peter Meijer and California Reps. Mike Garcia and David Valadao voted for it, while Ohio Rep. Steve Chabot and New Mexico Rep. Yvette Herrell voted against it.