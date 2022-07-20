IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Judge orders Rudy Giuliani to testify before grand jury in Trump election probe

Meet the Press Blog

From the journalists at NBC News and the NBC News Political Unit

Image: Same-sex marriage
Same-sex marriage supporters wear just married shirts on June 26, 2015 in San Francisco, Calif.Justin Sullivan / Getty Images file

Data Download: The Republicans who backed the same-sex marriage bill

Forty seven House Republicans voted Tuesday to codify protections for same-sex marriage.

By Bridget Bowman

Roughly one in five House Republicans voted with Democrats Tuesday to repeal the Defense of Marriage Act and codify same-sex marriage protections. 

The group of 47 Republicans included some GOP leaders, such as New York’s Elise Stefanik, the No. 3 Republican in the House, and Minnesota’s Tom Emmer, who chairs the National Republican Congressional Committee. House Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry supported the measure as well. 

Two other notable “yes” votes included Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, who opposed same-sex marriage when she ran unsuccessfully for Senate in 2014, and New York Rep. Lee Zeldin, who is running for governor.

The bill split the five Republicans in races the Cook Political Report rates as Toss Ups. Michigan Rep. Peter Meijer and California Reps. Mike Garcia and David Valadao voted for it, while Ohio Rep. Steve Chabot and New Mexico Rep. Yvette Herrell voted against it.

Bridget Bowman

Bridget Bowman is a deputy editor for NBC's Political Unit. 