Top Florida Democrat passes on challenging Sen. Rick Scott in 2024

Florida House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell is not running against Republican Sen. Rick Scott, a move she says is due to unfinished business in the state legislature.

“After giving it a lot of thought, I have realized that my work in the Florida House is not done yet,” she said in an exclusive statement to NBC News.

Which candidates Democrats will run against Scott, considered a heavy favorite to win in 2024, has been the subject of much speculation, in part, because of the timeline. In past election cycles, Florida Democrats already had a party-backed candidate for months at this point.

Driskell's announcement means former Democratic Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell is likely to be the party’s nominee against Scott, a former two-term Florida governor who is undefeated in statewide races. Mucarsel-Powell has been on the short list of potential Democratic candidates for months.

In her statement, Driskell previewed what will likely be regular talking points Democrats use to hammer Scott.

“While in Tallahassee, Rick Scott spearheaded disastrous policies that have made Florida less affordable, less safe, and less free,” she said. “He does not deserve to represent Florida in the US Senate. But through my conversations across the state, it became clear to me that my fight for Florida is right here at home.”

Driskell said that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ cratering presidential campaign and likely return to Tallahassee also played into her decision.

"And when DeSantis loses the GOP primary and returns his attention to focus where he can do more damage, we need to be ready," she said. “As minority leader in the Florida House, I will continue this fight in the legislature and look forward to partnering with campaigns on the ground to build the critical infrastructure we need statewide to win, and to send Rick Scott home.”

After a disastrous Democratic showing in the 2022 midterms that saw DeSantis win by nearly 20 points, Florida has been viewed increasingly as safe territory for Republicans.

With Democratic incumbents facing tough re-election contests on West Virginia, Montana, Ohio, Nevada and Wisconsin, Florida Democrats may get fewer national resources to help knock off Scott.