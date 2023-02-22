IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

President Joe Biden speaks in Warsaw, Poland on Feb. 21, 2023
President Joe Biden speaks in Warsaw, Poland on Tuesday, marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.Evan Vucci / AP

Democratic confidence in Biden rises as party’s 2024 nominee, poll finds

Fifty percent of Democrats believe President Joe Biden would be the best bet as the presidential nominee next year

By Alexandra Marquez

Half of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents believe the Democratic party has a better chance of winning the presidency in 2024 with President Joe Biden as the party nominee, a new NPR/PBS/Marist poll finds.

That's up from just four months ago, when the same poll found that only 38% of Democrats believed Biden gave the party the best chance of keeping the White House, versus 54% who said the party had a better chance with another nominee.

Now, 50% of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents believe Biden is their party’s best shot at the White House, compared with 45% who say the party would be better served with a different nominee in 2024; 5% are unsure.

On the other side of the aisle, just 42% of Republican and Republican-leaning independents believe that Republicans would have a better chance of winning the presidency with former President Donald Trump as the party’s nominee in 2024.

Fifty-four percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents believe the GOP would have a better shot at taking back the White House with a nominee other than Trump.

But Republican confidence in Trump also has risen since this question was asked in November.

Back then, just 35% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents believed the party would have a better chance of taking back the White House with Trump at the helm.

Trump is one of a handful of Republicans to announce a presidential bid so far, joining former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

But that field could grow — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Republicans could announce a campaign for president this year. The poll found that DeSantis’ favorability rating among Republicans is about as high as Trump’s.

Sixty-six percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents have a favorable view of DeSantis, while 68% say the same about Trump.

President Biden hasn’t officially announced his re-election campaign, but he is widely expect to run again.

His favorability rating among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents was at 83%, higher than other Democrats polled.

Those other Democrats included Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who had a 63% favorability rating; Vice President Kamala Harris, who also had a 63% favorability rating; and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who had a 42% favorability rating among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents, though 49% of that group was unsure or not familiar with Whitmer.

The NPR/PBS/Marist poll was conducted from Feb. 13-16 and surveyed 1,352 adults, 1,210 of which were registered voters. Among registered voters, the margin of error is ±3.5%.

Alexandra Marquez is a researcher for the NBC News political unit.