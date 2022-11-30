Democratic group launches $5.83 million TV ad blitz for last week of Georgia runoff

The Democratic group Georgia Honor launched a $5.83 million TV ad buy on Tuesday for the last week before the Senate runoff designed to sink Republican candidate Herschel Walker, who is trying to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.

The new blitz yields a total of $23.5 million in runoff spending on TV and digital ads by the group, which is affiliated with Democratic super-PAC Senate Majority PAC. It begins Tuesday and goes through Dec. 6, the day of the election.

The buy features a 30-second spot, called “Hurt So Many,” that goes after the Republican candidate’s character. It features footage of Walker’s ex-wife saying Walker “held the gun to my temple and said he was gonna blow my brains out,” along with his son Christian saying the candidate “threatened to kill us.” It ends with a female accuser who dated Walker claiming on television that Walker used threats to pressure her to have an abortion. He has denied that.

Group spokeswoman Veronica Yoo said the goal of the final push is to “ensure that voters continue to see and hear the truth about Herschel Walker’s publicly documented pattern of lies, violence against women, and disturbing conduct.”

The new investment continues a pattern of Democrats significantly outspending Republicans in the runoff, and jumping into the ad wars before GOP counterpart Senate Leadership Fund.

Walker, meanwhile, appeared Tuesday on Fox News and repeatedly asked viewers to donate to his campaign. He accused Warnock’s rivals of trying to “buy” the Senate seat.

“They can’t win on their policies so what they’re trying to do right now is buy this seat. But they’re not gonna buy it,” Walker said. I don’t care where you’re getting this money from. It’s not coming from Georgia. Georgia is not for sale. I want everybody to know that.”