Democratic radio ad targets Latinos, accuses Republicans of being ‘extremists’

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the campaign arm for House Democrat, is airing new radio ads in Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas as part of its effort to woo Latino voters after the party lost ground with them in the 2020 elections.

One of these ads features a woman who says, “I’m just so stressed out, and I don’t know what else to do,” citing rising prices and daycare costs.

Another woman responds, “What you could do is vote for Democrats. These Republican extremists have no plans to help us.”

The first woman replies, “But Democrats seem so out of touch.”

“Not true,” the other woman counters. “These MAGA Republicans are only working for rich people. Democrats know first-hand that even small price increases are hard on working families like ours. Democrats are finding solutions — unlike the Republicans. Cálmate, what you could do is vote for Democrats.”

This radio ad, part of a seven-figure effort by the DCCC, was first reported by the Texas Tribune.

Full transcript:

Woman 1: Awww, my back and neck hurt.

Woman 2: It’s because you’re working too much. Cálmate, you should slow down.

Woman 1: I can’t. I need to make more money. Look, with gas prices through the roof and my kids needing daycare, it’s not enough.

Woman 2: Don’t worry so much.

Woman 1: I’m just so stressed out, and I don’t know what else to do.

Woman 2: What you could do is vote for Democrats. These Republican extremists have no plans to help us.

Woman 1: But Democrats seem so out of touch.

Woman 2: Not true. These MAGA Republicans are only working for rich people. Democrats know first-hand that even small price increases are hard on working families like ours. Democrats are finding solutions -- unlike the Republicans. Cálmate, what you could do is vote for Democrats.