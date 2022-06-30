Democratic women launch abortion ads post-Roe v. Wade

Democratic women facing competitive re-election races in the fall are signaling that they plan to campaign on abortion rights, following last week’s Supreme Court decision overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.

At least three women lawmakers have launched TV ads in this week focused on the issue of abortion. The abortion ruling could shake up competitive races at a time when Democrats have expected to face a difficult election cycle. The president’s party historically losing congressional seats in their first midterms.

The new ads also come as outside groups, including EMILY’s List and the political arm of Planned Parenthood, have launched TV ads in battleground states following the court’s ruling.

Hassan on the air

Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., launched a new TV ad Thursday morning, speaking directly to the camera and saying the Court’s decision “catapults us backwards,” and vowing to fight for abortion rights.

It’s still not clear who Hassan will face in the fall, since New Hampshire’s primary is not until September, but her race is expected to be competitive. The Cook Political Report rates the race Lean Democrat.

Schrier highlights her 'oath'

Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Wash., noted in her ad that she is a doctor, saying she is “the only candidate in this race who will protect a woman’s right to choose.”

“As a doctor, my oath is to protect patients. As your congresswoman, my oath is to protect your rights,” Schrier says directly to the camera. “Now that the Court has overturned Roe, Congress must protect a woman’s right to choose. We should trust women to make these decisions, especially if a mother’s life is at risk or in cases of rape or incest.”

Four Republicans are competing in Washington’s top-two primary in August to take on Schrier in November. The Cook Political Report rates Schrier’s race in the newly drawn 8th District a Toss Up.

Lee goes on offense

Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., does have her GOP opponent after attorney April Becker won her primary earlier this month. And Lee wasted no time highlighting Becker’s position on abortion, launching a TV ad on Monday that accuses Becker of “threatening every woman’s right to choose."

After a draft of the Court’s opinion was leaked in May, Becker told the Nevada Independent that she is “a pro-life conservative and constitutionalist” and “that states should decide abortion policy.”

The Cook Political Report rates the 3rd District race a Toss Up.