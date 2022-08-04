Democrats attack newly-nominated Republicans on abortion

Tudor Dixon, the newly-minted Michigan Republican nominee for governor, is already coming under fire by Democratic groups for her stance on abortion.

In a new ad, a group allied with the Democratic Governor's Association, Put Michigan First, highlights Dixon's stance on abortion.

The ad displays clips of interviews with Dixon, including one where an interviewer asks, "Are you for the exceptions for rape and incest?"

Dixon answers, "I am not."

In another clip, a podcast host asks, "No exceptions for rape or incest, or what about health of the mother?"

Dixon replies, "No exceptions."

Dixon won the nomination just days ago when Michigan voters went to the polls in the statewide primary election.

And, voters in Kansas rejected a proposed constitutional amendment on Tuesday that would have opened the door to abortion restrictions in the state.

It was the first time voters had registered their opinions on abortion restrictions since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this spring. The outcome in Kansas gave Democrats across the country a boost of optimism about the extent to which voters might be motivated by the issue in November's elections,

This is not Put Michigan First's first ad against Dixon. Even before she was nominated, the group spent $2 million on ads against her.

In Arizona, Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly is also out with a new ad blasting Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters for his position on abortion.

The ad displays a TV appearance where Masters was asked about abortion. He told an interviewer, "I think Roe v. Wade was wrong. It's always been wrong."

Masters was also nominated on Tuesday night.