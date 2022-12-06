Democrats have a big Georgia ad spending edge. What does that look like to voters?

Georgia's Senate runoff is just one day away, and by now, we've made clear that Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock has a massive ad-spending and fundraising advantage over Republican Herschel Walker.

But it's sometimes hard to grasp what ad spending in the tens of millions means for the average Georgian. Our friends at AdImpact shared recent data with the NBC News Political Unit to help put the multi-million spending in perspective — on what the average television viewer might see in one day.

Looking at data from Dec. 1 of this year, Democrats ran more than $2.2 million's worth of television ads, to the GOP's $1.3 million. But because Warnock's campaign is spending so much more on ads than Walker's is (and candidates get cheaper rates than outside groups), that translates to an even larger edge when looking at the number of individual ads run.

Here's a local example: On that day in the Atlanta media market alone, Warnock's campaign ran 284 individual spots on broadcast television, compared to 89 for Walker's campaign. On the super PAC side, the Republican-aligned Senate Leadership Fund had a slight edge on spots compared to the Democratic-aligned Georgia Honor, 69 to 61.

How does that look on an even smaller scale? An Atlanta resident who kept their TV tuned to WSB-TV all that day would have seen 56 individual Warnock ads and 23 ads from Georgia Honor, for a total of 79 pro-Democratic spots, compared to 48 pro-Republican ads (25 from Walker's campaign and 23 from the Senate Leadership Fund).