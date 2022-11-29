Democrats have doubled GOP spending on Georgia runoff ads

Democrats have an overwhelming lead over Republicans in ad spending in the Georgia Senate runoff with just one week before the election.

The ratio of Democratic spending to Republican spending is more than 2:1, per data from AdImpact that captures television, radio and digital ad spending. Democrats have spent $36.5 million since Election Day compared to the GOP's $15.3 million.

It's a massive advantage, greater than the edge Democrats had ahead of Election Day, when their party spent $138.3 million to the GOP's $117.9 million.

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock has been the top ad spender in the runoff, to the tune of $17.7 million (more than all of the GOP ad spending in the runoff combined).

Georgia Honor, a Democratic-aligned outside group, has spent another $14.7 million.

The GOP-backed Senate Leadership Fund has spent almost $7 million and Republican nominee Herschel Walker spent $6.2 million. Three other GOP groups (the National Rifle Association, One Nation and the National Republican Senatorial Committee), and one Democratic-aligned group, VoteVets, have each spent between $500,000 and $800,000.

The massive spending gap mirrors Warnock's significant fundraising edge during the pre-runoff period.