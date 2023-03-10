Democrats identify vulnerable House members for 2024

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has identified more than two dozen House Democrats as vulnerable for defeat in 2024, as they seek to regain control of the chamber next year.

The DCCC unveiled its list of 29 members of the Frontline Program for vulnerable incumbents on Thursday, identifying lawmakers in their party who are at risk of losing re-election next year. Democrats need a net gain of just five seats to flip the House, and holding onto their competitive seats will be key to achieving that goal.

“House Democrats are well positioned to take back the House in 2024, thanks in large part to our tremendous slate of Democrat incumbents who tirelessly advocate for their communities and continue to put People over Politics,” DCCC Chairwoman Suzan DelBene said in a statement.

The list includes the five House Democrats who represent districts former President Donald Trump either won or would have won in 2020 had the new congressional maps been in place: Alaska's Mary Peltola, Maine's Jared Golden, Pennsylvania's Matt Cartwright, Ohio's Marcy Kaptur and Washington's Marie Gluesenkamp Perez.

Kaptur won her 2022 race against far-right Republican J.R. Majewski by 13 percentage points — the widest margin of any Frontliner.

Six lawmakers —Susan Wild of Pennsylvania, Wiley Nickel of North Carolina, Dan Kildee of Ohio, Emilia Sykes of Ohio, Sharice Davids of Kansas, and Yadira Caraveo of Colorado — represent districts President Joe Biden would have won by five points or less in 2020.

Here is the full list of Frontline Program members: