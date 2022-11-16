Democrats increase ad buy for Georgia Senate runoff

A leading Democratic Senate political action committee is upping its advertising reservations in the fiercely fought Dec. 6 runoff election in Georgia by $8.8 million, bringing its spending in parity with Republicans.

The new ad reservations from Georgia Honor, which is affiliated with Senate Majority PAC, a super PAC aligned with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, brings a total of $13.5 million in ad investments from the group. The spending reservations, details of which were first shared with NBC News, came a day after the comparable Republican group, the Senate Leadership Fund, announced $14.2 million in spending.

The investments from both sides — which is on top of another $26 million already spent or reserved from Nov. 9 through the runoff — point to another spending frenzy in the runoff election, even though Democrats have already secured the Senate majority.

The runoff comes after Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock failed to win more than 50 percent of the vote on Nov. 8 against GOP candidate Herschel Walker. A Warnock victory would give Democrats a cushion — a 51-49 majority — giving them a majority on all committees and shifting some power away from Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.

“Our latest investments in Georgia will ensure that we continue communicating in every way possible to voters that Herschel Walker is unfit and unprepared to represent them in the Senate,” Senate Majority PAC spokesperson Veronica Yoo said in a statement.