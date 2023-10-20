Democrats' new Kentucky ad hits Daniel Cameron on health care

Defending Bluegrass Values, a group linked to the Democratic Governors Association, is out with a new TV ad claiming that state Attorney General Daniel Cameron "is wrong for Kentucky," pointing to his views on health care and Medicaid.

Cameron is the GOP nominee for governor in the state's Nov. 7 election, where he's facing Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

The ad, shared first with NBC News, references a questionnaire Cameron filled out earlier this year in which he answered “yes” to the question: “Will you actively oppose (and if in a position to do so, work against and vote against) state or federal legislation or regulation mandating health insurance coverage of abortion (both surgical and chemical) and artificial contraception, and will you actively support (and if in a position to do so, work for and vote for) the repeal of the ACA (Obamacare)?”

The law allowed states to choose whether to expand Medicaid coverage for their residents, which Kentucky did in 2014.

The new ad references Cameron's position in the questionnaire and ties him to former Gov. Matt Bevin, a Republican who lost to Beshear in 2019.

A narrator tells viewers, "Cameron promised Matt Bevin-style cuts to Medicaid and to ‘actively work’ to cut protections for patients with preexisting conditions on private insurance, too."

The ad will run on TV statewide and is part of a larger ad campaign, where Defending Bluegrass values is set to spend over $17 million total in Kentucky this election.

The group has already run TV ads in the state referencing Cameron's positions on health care and education.