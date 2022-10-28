Democrats unload on Walker in new Georgia attack ad

ATLANTA — The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is launching a new TV ad in Georgia on Friday ripping into Republican candidate Herschel Walker.

The ad, called “Cacophony,” relies on news footage to highlight Walker’s tumultuous past, covering allegations of “domestic violence” against him, with a reporter at one point saying: “Walker took out his anger by punching a hole in the door.”

With somber music playing in the background, it goes on to question Walker’s honesty, with accusations of “lies” including from his son Christian Walker.

It ends with an announcer asking: “Can he really be our senator?”

The ad, first reported by NBC News, is set to run on Georgia broadcast TV starting Friday with plans to air it over the final 11 days of the midterm election, said a DSCC spokesperson, adding that the campaign arm is putting “significant money” behind it as part of a $7 million ad buy in Georgia this fall.

It comes as Walker is running neck-and-neck with Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., in recent surveys of the hotly contested race.