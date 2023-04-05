DeSantis lands second congressional endorsement from Kentucky's Massie

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., announced his endorsement of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday, just one day after former President Donald Trump faced criminal charges in a New York City courthouse.

“America needs a leader who is decisive, respects the Constitution, understands policy, puts family first, and leads by inspiring,” the Massie statement read. “That’s why I’m endorsing Ron DeSantis for president.”

The statement was put out by the pro-DeSantis super PAC, Never Back Down.

DeSantis is widely expected to enter the 2024 presidential race, but he has yet to announce.

Massie is the second member of Congress to endorse the second-term governor and former House member. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, was the first congressman to throw his support behind a prospective DeSantis campaign in March.

DeSantis’s endorsements so far lag well behind Trump, who has the support of six senators and more than 30 House members. One member of Congress has endorsed Nikki Haley, the former ambassador to the United Nations and South Carolina governor.