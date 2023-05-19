DeSantis meets with N.H. governor ahead of presidential launch

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis met with New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu in the first primary state Friday afternoon in Concord, Sununu's office confirmed.

“Governor Sununu is ready and willing to meet with all potential candidates who come to New Hampshire, and was happy to meet with Governor DeSantis for an hour today at his office in the State House, where they discussed a wide range of issues, including how to do well in the New Hampshire primary," Sununu spokesman Ben Vihstadt told NBC News in a statement.

It wasn't Sununu's only 2024-related meeting of the day: According to a person familiar with the meeting, Sununu also spent time with former Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, who is eyeing his own possible presidential bid.

Sununu has previously met with former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence, according to two people familiar with those meetings.

The one-on-ones come as DeSantis is set to announce his presidential campaign next week — and as Sununu mulls his own potential run for president. The governor, who was elected to a fourth two-year term in 2022, has said any realistic 2024 contender must jump into the race by July 4.