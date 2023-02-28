IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Image: Republican gubernatorial candidate for Florida Ron DeSantis speaks during an election night watch party at the Convention Center in Tampa, Fla., on Nov. 8, 2022.
Republican gubernatorial candidate for Florida Ron DeSantis speaks during an election night watch party at the Convention Center in Tampa, Fla., on Nov. 8, 2022.Giorgio Viera / AFP - Getty Images file

DeSantis mulls travel to early presidential primary states

DeSantis, a potential presidential candidate, is traveling the country to promote his book.

By Ali Vitali and Haley Talbot

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ team is mulling several stops in early presidential primary states in the coming weeks, a source familiar with his plans confirms to NBC News.

Those states will likely include Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and possibly South Carolina — all crucial early primary states should DeSantis decide to seek the GOP nomination.

DeSantis has kicked off a national tour to promote his book, "The Courage to be Free," which was released on Tuesday. His travel includes stops at the Ronald Reagan Library in California, as well as closed-door sessions at various GOP state party functions next month in states such as Alabama and Texas. These states would also be a key part of DeSantis' path to the presidential nomination.

Former President Donald Trump has not yet traveled to Iowa, despite launching his presidential campaign last year. Former United Nations Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who launched her campaign earlier this month, and other potential contenders have made trips to the Hawkeye State in recent weeks.

Although DeSantis may make appearances in these key states, it could be some time before he announces whether he's actually jumping into the race. His advisors and allies insist he’ll be focused on Florida’s legislative session for most of the spring, with a presidential announcement potentially coming in June, if DeSantis decides to run.

A spokesperson for DeSantis declined to comment on the travel. 

Bridget Bowman contributed.