DeSantis, Trump have most upside in early 2024 GOP race, poll finds

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to enjoy a high ceiling among Republican voters, with 79% of them saying they’d be satisfied if he became the party’s 2024 presidential nominee, including 59% saying they’d be “very satisfied,” according to a new national Monmouth University poll.

That was higher than any of the other 11 possible Republican presidential candidates the survey tested.

Yet right behind DeSantis is former President Donald Trump, with 67% saying they’d be satisfied with him (including 40% “very satisfied”), while 31% say they’d be dissatisfied (including 15% “very dissatisfied”).

The Republicans with the highest “very satisfied” numbers in the poll: DeSantis (59%), Trump (40%), Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (23%), former Trump U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley (17%), Florida Sen. Marco Rubio (12%) and former Vice President Mike Pence (11%).

Those with the highest “very dissatisfied” percentages: the rapper formerly known as Kanye West (68%), GOP Congresswoman Liz Cheney (60%), former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (35%), Pence (25%) and Trump (15%).

This national Monmouth poll was conducted Dec. 8-14 of 563 registered voters who identify with or lean toward the Republican Party, and it has a margin of error of plus-minus 5.2 percentage points.