Dick Cheney slams Trump in new TV ad for daughter Liz Cheney

Former Vice President Dick Cheney slammed former President Donald Trump, calling him a "coward" in a new TV ad bolstering his daughter, Wyoming GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, ahead of her primary on Aug. 16.

Liz Cheney is in a hotly contested race against Trump-backed attorney Harriet Hageman. While some of Cheney's previous ads have made references to fighting for conservative principles, and standing up to lies about the 2020 election, the new ad is Cheney's first tracked by AdImpact to mention Trump by name.

"In our nation’s 246 year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump," Dick Cheney says directly into the camera in the 60-second ad.

“He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him," Cheney ads. He is a coward. A real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters.”

Liz Cheney has been a vocal Trump critic pushing back on his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen. Her criticism of Trump cost Cheney her post in GOP leadership, and made her one of Trump's top primary targets. She's now the top Republican on the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Cheney currently represents Wyoming in Congress (it only has one congressional district), and she's outraised Hageman in the primary. But she still faces a tough primary fight in a state Trump carried by 43 percentage points in 2020.