Dixon launches first general election ad in Michigan governor's race

With less than two weeks to go until Election Day, Michigan's Republican nominee for governor Tudor Dixon is out with her first general election TV ad, where she calls Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer the "most radical governor in America."

Dixon, a conservative commentator, alleges that Whitmer "indoctrinates our children, supports criminals over law enforcement and she's crushing our businesses and our jobs."

"To save our state, we have to change direction," Dixon adds.

The ad is part of a $1 million ad buy that starts Wednesday and runs through Election Day, according to AdImpact, an ad tracking firm.

In the same time frame, Whitmer has booked $2.2 million worth of ads and Put Michigan First, a Democratic group tied to the Democratic Governors Association, has booked $5.7 million worth of airtime.

Dixon does have support from a group tied to the Republican Governors Association, Get Michigan Working Again, which plans to spend $1.8 million on ads from Wednesday through November 8.

Dixon's ad comes the day after she and Whitmer met for their second and final debate of the campaign.

The two sparred over abortion, inflation and gun violence in schools.

"My opponent has shown tonight that she's more interested in dividing us, halting our progress and dragging us backwards. When she's not scripted and onstage, she stokes violence, spreads conspiracy theories, even attacks working women and teachers," Whitmer said in her closing statement at the debate.

Dixon responded by saying, "Gretchen Whitmer doesn't want to be defined by her carelessness, her dishonesty or her hypocrisy."