DNC launches ad highlighting GOP plans for further abortion restrictions

As the White House continues to grapple with what it concedes are limited tools in response to the Supreme Court’s decision striking down a national guarantee of the right to an abortion, President Biden’s political allies are taking his call to make this a voting issue to the airwaves.

The Democratic National Committee on Thursday is launching a new 30-second ad in key battleground states warning voters that Republicans who’ve spent decades working to overturn Roe v. Wade are “not done yet.”

“Republicans are celebrating ending a woman’s right to choose. And they’re not done yet,” the ad warns. “Mike Pence wants to ban abortion in every state. Mitch McConnell says a national abortion ban is possible. Fifty years of women’s rights stripped away by the few. But we are the many. We will fight for freedom and we will not be silenced.”

A DNC spokesperson said the six-figure television buy is part of the DNC’s “Defend Choice Week of Action” this week, mobilizing supporters to sign up for shifts to reach battleground state voters or engage in other grassroots efforts to support candidates and state parties. The DNC says they’ve already seen a 200% increase in the number of volunteers making calls in support of vote by mail and voter registration compared to the weekends before the Supreme Court decision.

“Republicans are trying to take away their rights, but we can fight back by organizing and working to elect Democrats up and down the ballot this November,” DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison said in a statement.

The new ad will run in Georgia, New Hampshire, Colorado, Michigan, Nevada, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Maine, New Mexico, Minnesota, North Carolina and Washington, D.C.

It’s notable for which Republicans the national party is aiming to make the face of what they say is the GOP’s push to further limit abortion access — naming former Vice President Mike Pence, for instance, and ending with an image of former President Donald Trump.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Florida Sen. Rick Scott, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, also potential 2024 presidential candidates, are also included, as are congressional GOP leaders like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.